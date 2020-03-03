118 dogs rescued, 2 arrested in Suwannee County animal cruelty investigation

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested and more than a hundred dogs were rescued on Tuesday after a felony animal cruelty investigation.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a home in western Suwannee County.

Law enforcement found 118 dogs living in deplorable conditions. The majority were living outside in a fenced-in area.

Suwannee County Sheriff St John said that this is the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect that he’s seen in his 40-year career.

Cheryl Grau Articas, 53, and William Richard Grau, 78, were arrested and charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The dogs were removed from the property and are receiving veterinary care for a variety of conditions.

After the dogs are treated, they will be up for adoption.