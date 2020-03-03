3 sent to hospital after Mandarin apartment fire burns 10 homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flames ripped through a Mandarin apartment complex Tuesday morning, sending three people to the hospital and leaving extensive damage.

The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire, which damaged 10 homes at The Park at Anzio apartment homes.

Firefighters said several families were displaced, but it's unclear how many. The Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the three people who were taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters said the first call came in at 4 a.m., and when crews arrived, six units were burning. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of one building.

Firefighters quickly sounded a second alarm to bring in more help and 70 firefighters were eventually on the scene. A small section of westbound Sunbeam Road was shut down while the crews worked.

Video posted to JFRD Twitter shows just how extensive the damage is from the air.