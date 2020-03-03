Police start homicide investigation after body found in parking lot

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found in the parking lot of Kohls at Atlantic and Kernan Boulevard.

JSO said they received a call around 7 Tuesday morning for an an unresponsive person. Upon arrival, officers found a body with a single gunshot wound in the space between two parked cars.

A crime scene was established but dismantled only a few hours later. JSO said detectives think the person was shot at a different location and then left in the parking lot of the shopping center where he died.

Officers noted it’s still early in the investigation. There was no suspect or vehicle description available. The only witness to the incident was a person who passing by in the parking lot and then noticed the body.

Detectives said they’re hoping surveillance video will help provide a lead.

Notably, the intersection of Atlantic and Kernan is the same spot where a van nearly plowed through a group of republicans registering voters. It’s also the same spot a car crashed through the wall of a dentist’s office.