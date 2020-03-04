Man charged with practicing dentistry without a license -- again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Wednesday morning arrested a 56-year-old man on a charge of practicing dentistry without a license.

Jose Vicenty was taken into custody at his home in East Arlington and booked just before 11 a.m. into the Duval County jail, where he’s being held on $75,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Records show Vicenty was arrested on the same charge in 2009. He pleaded guilty and served a year and a half in prison.

News4Jax has requested the report from Wednesday’s arrest.