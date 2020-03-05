More than a month after targeting 2 Brunswick banks, accused robber arrested, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of two bank robberies in Brunswick, Georgia, and attempted murder in Detroit, was arrested this week in Atlanta, authorities said Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals captured Allen Pat Parker on Tuesday.

Investigators had been looking for Parker, who was wanted in connection with the two Brunswick robberies, which took place Jan. 16 at First Franklin Financial and the Five Star Credit Union.

U.S. Marshals said Parker shot a person in the stomach and fled to Georgia, where he continued his crime spree, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

He now faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, a felony weapons firearm count, assault with great bodily harm, armed robbery and being a felon in possession.

Parker is believed to have had online dating profiles used to meet women that had no idea about his history, police said.