New law raises minimum age for exotic dancers, creates survivors council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is signing a new l​aw, aimed at fighting human trafficking in Jacksonville. It would raise the minimum age for exotic dancers, along with several other changes. It means dancers must be at least 21 years old to perform in the city, up from 18.

News4Jax reached out to the city to find out what this means for women currently working as exotic dancers, but are under 21. A spokeswoman said there is no grandfather clause, and the age restriction is immediate. She went on to say dancers will have 90 days to obtain work permit cards.

This bill also creates a leadership council made up of sex trafficking survivors. Kristin Keen is CEO of Rethreaded. It is a Jacksonville-based company that changes the lives of women impacted by the sex trade and human trafficking through employment.

“Our women overcome insurmountable barriers to reclaim their lives. After they get out,” Keen said.

The city’s bill increases responsibility on strip clubs. That includes raising the license fee for clubs to pay for police monitoring. Club workers would also have to be trained in sex trafficking education. For Keen, one of the most crucial parts of this bill is the formation of the Sex Trafficking Survivors Leadership Council. She says survivors will provide the best insight on how to fight the problem.

"They’re the experts in how it happened to them, what they needed, what services they did or didn’t get when they were in it, and their journey out of it," Keen said. "I think their perspective is invaluable."

Keen believes these are great steps. She also says more can be done.

"In the end, human trafficking is an issue of supply and demand," Keen said. "I know there’s already some talks about it, but I’m looking forward to seeing a demand reduction program in our city.”

The bill also calls for gas station and convenience store becoming trained in sex trafficking education. Public awareness signs would also have to posted inside all guest rooms in public lodging facilities. The would include places like hotels and motels.

The signing ceremony is taking place Thursday morning at 10:00 inside city hall. To learn more about Rethreaded, click here.