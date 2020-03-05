84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

84ºF

Local News

New report finds low number of six-figure jobs in Jacksonville

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: six-figure jobs, Jacksonville, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
Downtown Jacksonville
Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Earning a six-figure income is a goal for many Americans, but few actually achieve it. Especially in Duval County.

A new report found that only 3.0% of workers in Jacksonville have jobs that typically pay six figures or more.

Researchers at Volusion analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a summary of the data:

  • Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 3.0%
  • Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): -3.1%
  • Total employment in six-figure occupations: 20,100
  • Median annual wage across all occupations: $35,790
  • Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Air Traffic Controllers
  • Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Family and General Practitioners; Psychiatrists

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

  • Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 6.7%
  • Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 84.6%
  • Total employment in six-figure occupations: 9,705,350
  • Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,640
  • Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: N/A
  • Highest-paying six-figure occupation: Surgeons

Click here for more inforamtion.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: