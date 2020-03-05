New report finds low number of six-figure jobs in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Earning a six-figure income is a goal for many Americans, but few actually achieve it. Especially in Duval County.
A new report found that only 3.0% of workers in Jacksonville have jobs that typically pay six figures or more.
Researchers at Volusion analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here is a summary of the data:
- Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 3.0%
- Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): -3.1%
- Total employment in six-figure occupations: 20,100
- Median annual wage across all occupations: $35,790
- Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: Air Traffic Controllers
- Highest-paying six-figure occupations: Family and General Practitioners; Psychiatrists
For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:
- Share of employment in six-figure occupations: 6.7%
- Percent change in six-figure employment (2015-2018): 84.6%
- Total employment in six-figure occupations: 9,705,350
- Median annual wage across all occupations: $38,640
- Most over-indexed six-figure occupation: N/A
- Highest-paying six-figure occupation: Surgeons
