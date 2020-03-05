This 1900s popcorn wagon costs more than your dad’s Porsche

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – It’s a question I’ve asked myself numerous times: Do I go with the new 718 Cayman, or do I really splurge and drop some serious coin on that horse-drawn popcorn wagon I’ve always wanted?

The Porsche wins. Every. Time.

Maybe you’re not like me, though. Maybe you’d rather drop upwards of $60K on a prime example of a Cretors Model D Popcorn Wagon from the 1900s.

If option B is more of your thing, you’ll find one on the auction block Saturday at the RM Sotheby’s auction during the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

The horse isn’t included, by the way.

Photo: RM Sotheby's

According to the auction listing, the consignor bought the wagon unrestored in California back in 2005. He spent time researching Cretors archives and worked with an artisan to bring the wagon back to life.

The consignor said the wagon is one of only a few still around. He said it can even be operated in its original manner using live steam opposed to propane to power the roasters and poppers.

It’s being offered without reserve, and it’s expected to catch $60-$80,000. That new Porsche that I definitely bought only cost me $58,000.

Winning.

