William Hung sings ‘She Bangs’ on The Morning Show
He’s the most famous man to NEVER make it to the stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We will remember this day forever.
William Hung, remembered for his unsuccessful audition performance of Ricky Martin’s hit song “She Bangs” on the third season of the television series American Idol, visited The Morning Show on Thursday.
Hung was on The Morning Show to promote his new book, “Champion by Choice.”
He spoke about his audition and how that changed his life.
