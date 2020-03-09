6 presumptive coronavirus cases await confirmation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced six new presumptive cases of COVID-19 awaiting confirmation from the Centers for disease Control and Prevention Sunday.

Governor Kemp also tweeted about the new cases.

.@GaDPH tests four new presumptive positive cases of #COVIDー19 in Georgia. State officials are now awaiting @CDCgov confirmation.



Read more: https://t.co/BMAoIe648T



Total confirmed cases of COVID—19 in GA: 5



Total presumptive positives awaiting CDC confirmation: 6#gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 9, 2020

A press release from Governor Brian Kemp’s Office stated testing for each case was done at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.

The patients include one individual from Fulton county, another from Cherokee County and two more from Cobb County. these patients are in addition to two presumptive cases announced earlier Sunday.

According to the press release, all individuals were hospitalized, but the sources of their infects is not known at this time.

A total of five cases have been officially confirmed in the state.