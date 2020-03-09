Lake City elementary school breaks Guinness World Record for largest tape ball

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Things got sticky at Eastside Elementary School in Columbia County on Friday!

The students broke the Guinness World Record for the largest tape ball!

The official measurements were 17 ft. 11 inches in circumference and it weighed 2,268 pounds. They were required to record the entire thing from start to finish for the attempt to be successfully counted.

The previous record for the world’s largest tape ball was set on May 6, 2011, in Louisville, Kentucky. The old record was 12 ft. 9 inches weighing 2000 pounds.

The kids collected more than 4,000 rolls of tape.

Official Weight 2,268lbs!! We Did It!!

