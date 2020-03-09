Middleburg man accused of murder after his father found stabbed over 20 times

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A man with a history of arrests and convictions for violent crimes has been accused of murder in connection with his father’s death.

Danny Richard Dustin, 37, of Middleburg was booked into the Clay County Jail on Sunday evening on a charge of second-degree murder and probation violation, two days after deputies said he stabbed his father to death during a fight.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the fatal stabbing happened inside a home on Wren Lane in Middleburg which is listed as Dustin’s home address.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, Dustin called 911 operators in reference to a stabbing inside the home, an arrest report states. When deputies arrived, according to the report, they could hear Dustin yelling for help so they entered the home and discovered the deceased body of man who had been stabbed more than 22 times to the face, neck and back. Although the man’s name was redacted from the report, News4Jax was able to confirm the victim was Dustin’s father.

Dustin — who was found unresponsive, foaming at the mouth and covered in blood — was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to the report, deputies located two kitchen knives on the floor that are believed to have been used during a fight between Dustin and his father.

On Friday night, while the area was still taped off, several neighbors who said they spoke with deputies at the scene told News4Jax they were told Dustin and his father got into a knife fight with each other. News4Jax is still trying to confirm that information.

On Sunday, after Dustin was released from Orange Park Medical Center, he was taken to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office sub-station where he was questioned about what happened. During the questioning, a detective told Dustin his father was stabbed more than 22 times, but Dustin’s response was redacted from the arrest report.

Dustin was eventually arrested at the sub-station following the interrogation.

Dustin is no stranger to the Clay County criminal court.

Court records show that in 2018, he was convicted of burglary and battery. Following that conviction, he was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2015, he was convicted of battery and battery on a first responder. Following that conviction, he was sentenced to prison. In 2013, he was convicted of aggravated battery – the same year and the year before he was convicted on drug charges. In 2008 he was arrested on battery and domestic battery charges but not convicted on those charges.