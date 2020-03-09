Retired Jacksonville officer sentenced to life for sex crimes dies in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville police officer who was sentenced to life for sex crimes against children was found dead Monday morning in his cell at the Duval County jail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said there are no signs of foul play in the death of James Trejbal, 67.

JSO said Trejbal was found unresponsive in his isolation cell at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility around 5:20 a.m. Monday, and paramedics later pronounced him dead.

It’s unclear if he died of natural causes or if he took his own life.

Trejbal, who retired from JSO in 1999, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He was sentenced to life in prison and deemed a sexual predator.

Trejbal was arrested Jan. 9 on child sex charges amid a sexual battery investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators identified multiple victims, and police said the incidents occurred over a span of “many years.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it was first notified of the claims in late December 2019.