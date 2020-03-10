St. Johns County administrator named superintendent for Flagler County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County School Board voted 4-0 to make St. Johns County School District administrator Cathy Mittelstadt its next superintendent.

Mittelstadt currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Operations for St. Johns County schools. She previously served as an assistant principal, principal, and Associate Superintendent of Student Support Services in St. Johns County.

She was one of four finalists for the job.

“First, the Board was in a perfect situation," School Board member Janet McDonald said in a media release. "All four of our finalists would make a wonderful Superintendent of Schools. That said, we believe Cathy Mittelstadt is the right person to continue to move Flagler Schools forward, building upon what Superintendent Tager has put in place. Ms. Mittelstadt is ready to start her own chapter for Flagler Schools and I am confident she will lead our District through the challenges ahead and grow our successes.”

The vote to approve Mittelstadt was 4-0 because Board Member Colleen Conklin recused herself from all School Board matters regarding the superintendent position when she applied for the job.

Board Chair McDonald and Board Attorney Kristy Gavin will now begin contract negotiations, the district said. The School Board hopes to have Mittelstadt in place by June 1.

Current Superintendent James Tager retires June 30.