Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking at Florida Capitol about coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking Wednesday at the Florida Captiol amid growing concern over the new coronavirus.

(Click to watch live, or click photo above)

Health officials say they’ve diagnosed eight new cases of the new coronavirus in Florida, bringing the state’s total to at least 21.

In an email sent late Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health said the new cases include seven Florida residents and a Georgia resident who is currently in Alachua County, They had all traveled internationally recently and primarily live on Florida’s west coast in Collier, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

A 68-year-old man from Nassau County also tested positive. The new patients are self isolating until they’re cleared by health officials. The Georgia woman remains in self isolation in Florida.