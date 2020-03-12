As concern over coronavirus grows; THE PLAYERS Championship moves forward

PONTE VEDRA, Fla – Due to concern over coronavirus patrons who attend THE PLAYERS are allowed to bring in their own hand sanitizer. Patrons are also allowed to request a refund, or an exchange.

TPC also has more hand sanitizer stations located on the course. The Tour has also put additional hand sanitizing stations in its bathrooms.

Behind the scenes, the PGA Tour commissioner says they have a special team in place to monitor any developments with the Coronavirus.

“I’m really proud the effort on where we stand today, and to gain as much information as we can and contingency plans as this is an unprecedented situation,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

The first round will begin Thursday morning. If you are attending here are some things you need to know.

All tickets are mobile. They will be scanned from your phone at the gates.

If you are driving to the championship, you do need to purchase a parking pass online ahead of time.

Tournament officials recommend using a rideshare like Uber or Lyft. They do have designated pick up and drop off locations for rideshare services. You can also ride your bike or golf cart, which are both free options.

There is also a clear bag policy, unless it’s a small 6x6x6 clutch sized purse.