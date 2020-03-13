Clay County Agricultural Fair canceled over coronavirus concerns

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fair Association, with the support of Clay County Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Health, has decided to cancel this year’s fair, which was scheduled for April 2-11.

Fair organizers said the decision was made after Gov. Ron DeSantis urged groups to limit or postpone large gatherings.

“This was the hardest decision for our board to make, we have never canceled our fair in the 34 years of existence, but ultimately the health and safety of our community, attendees, partners and volunteers are of the utmost importance,” said General Manager Tasha Hyder. “We hope that our fair attendees will understand our position and come and visit us in 2021”.

Ticket holders who paid with cash will be issued a refund upon request, which must be requested by April 12, 2020, or they can keep your gate ticket for the 2021 fair. For cash refunds, click here to fill out the request form on the fair website. For those who paid by credit card, the fair said it is working with its ticket company to issue refunds automatically within the next few days.

The Clay County Agricultural Fair will return April 1-10, 2021.