Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville treating patient for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hours after the Florida Department of Health confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Duval County, Memorial Hospital confirmed to News4Jax that a patient is being treated for COVID-19 in its Jacksonville facility.

A statement from a spokesperson reads in part:

“Late last (Thursday) night, we were notified by the Health Department that we have a patient in our facility who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was in isolation at the time.”

The spokesperson noted that the hospital has protocols in place, ensuring it’s prepared to treat cases of COVID-19. The patient was said to be in isolation.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus Special Section

Last week, the hospital instituted visitor restrictions. The spokesperson said visitors and patients to the hospital are being directed to use specific entrances so they can all be screened.

Late Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 16 cases in Florida, including a 57-year-old man in Clay County and an 83-year-old man in Duval County. The state was investigating if either case was travel-related.

As of early Friday morning, 147 tests are pending results and 476 people are being monitored. Two Florida residents have died from the virus.