NAS Jacksonville investigating possible case of COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Air Station Jacksonville is investigating a possible case of the new coronavirus, which was reported at the air station, according to a spokesperson.

“The US Navy considers COVID-19 a serious situation and is working with the CDC to ensure proper precautions are being taken," the statement from the spokesperson read.

The spokesperson did not provide details on the person who was under investigation.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the overwhelming majority of the now 51 patients in Florida are connected to international travel. He told the state to expect the number of positive cases to continue to grow.

Also on Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry signed an emergency declaration in Duval County. He made the decision just a few hours after he moved to suspend events and gatherings at city facilities in Jacksonville.

Curry said the first patient in Duval County is being treated at Memorial Hospital. The patient, an 83-year-old man, was placed in isolation.