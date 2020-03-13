The show won’t go on: ‘Hamilton’ scrubbed as Curry halts events at Jacksonville venues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In response to the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Jacksonville, Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday took the extraordinary step of suspending events at all city venues until further notice.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated event impacted by the shutdown is the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” which had been set to begin a series of 16 shows at the Times-Union Center for Performing Arts on March 17.

“Not happening,” Curry told a reporter when asked if the show would go on.

The indefinite shutdown was the equivalent of an 180-degree turn after a Times-Union Center employee told News4Jax the shows would continue as planned as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Curry’s announcement also came a day after the show’s sponsor, the FSCJ Artist Series, issued a statement saying there were no plans to postpone or cancel the performances:

“The health and safety of our audience, staff, cast and crew is our highest priority, and we are committed to providing a clean and safe environment. We are following all governmental guidelines. As such, we intend to stay the course with our programming schedule.”