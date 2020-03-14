Churches shift to streamed services amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in Florida, including the state’s third death as of Saturday afternoon, many area churches have announced their doors will be closed and Sunday’s worship services will be held online instead to protect churchgoers from the spread of the virus.

The elders at Christian Family Chapel, CFC, sent a message to its church family that services and campus activities are cancelled for Sunday, March 15.

“As we said previously we are making these decisions not out of fear but in consideration for those in our body who might be at a greater risk-health wise or who may live with those who are at greater risk.” Christian Family Chapel

Patrons were also asked to spread the word to those who may not check their emails before church. The full message from CFC is available on its website as well as the latest sermon’s livestream.

Crosswater Community Church, which serves about 1,500 people in Nocatee, provided this release on its website, app and Facebook page reading:

“We’ve made the difficult decision to NOT have services this Sunday at Crosswater. Instead, we are moving ALL our Sunday services ONLINE... We are not making this decision in fear, but out of respect for the recommendation of local authorities and the government. We also want to protect those in our church family who are most susceptible. We love you, our church family, and we’ll see you all ONLINE!” Crosswater Community Church

A livestream of Crosswater’s service can be found here.

Celebration Church also issued this statement:

“As your church, we are closely monitoring the Coronavirus and following all recommendations made by authorities. Due to this we will be having church in our homes this weekend that is available for you and your family to watch online. We encourage you to gather with your loved ones and tune into what the Holy Spirit has to minister to us. Pastor Stovall has a special Word prepared to discuss this timely and important topic.”

Podcasts for Celebration Church can be streamed through both iTunes and Google Play.

The Church of Eleven22 posted a similar update on its website saying gatherings will be moved online at coe22.com for Sunday, March 15.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly or out of fear, but in faith for two primary reasons: honoring the authority of our governing officials who have urged caution around large group gatherings and desiring to care well for those in our community and church family as we all navigate this challenging season.” The Church of Eleven22

Mandarin United Methodist Church had updated it website with precautions for Sunday services, then sent out an update via email Saturday that the campus will be closed Sunday.

“Upon further recommendations from our conference office, and desiring to protect our congregation, the Mandarin united Methodist church campus will be closed, and worship will be by livestream only, March 15 at 11 o’clock traditional, and 1105 Connection.” Mandarin United Methodist Church

The livestream for Mandarin United Methodist will available here.

First Baptist Church of Jacksonville also announced multiple changes to Sunday’s services.

The downtown morning service will be held at Lindsay Memorial Auditorium at 10:30 a.m. and the Nocatee 9 a.m. morning service will both be held with a limited capacity of 500 people. Sunday school and evening services have been cancelled. Elderly patrons, individuals with health risks and those experiencing any cold or flu symptoms are asked to reconsider attending services.

For those who choose to stay at home, First Baptist also provides a livestream on its website.

Churches within the Episcopal Diocese of Florida have announced all church events have been cancelled, but Sunday services will still be held at most locations.

The Diocese posted a list of changes for those who attending including for communion, greetings of peace and offertory baskets. A full list of changes can be found here.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine has not announced any closures or mass cancellations, but is maintaining a Response to COVID-19 section on its website.

A list of changes to mass procedures is listed on the Diocese coronvirus page.

If you know of more churches that are holding service online instead of in person please let us know.