Georgia governor declaring public health emergency

As of Saturday morning, there are now 64 reported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Many of these cases have no connection to travel and the capacity of our healthcare system remains at the forefront of my mind,” Kemp said during a news conference.

During the news conference, Kemp said he was declaring a public health emergency.

“I will declare a public health emergency for the state of Georgia, this declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for mitigation and treatment of COVID-19.”

The move came as one of the state’s marquee events joins the growing list of canceled events over fears of coronavirus infections. The Augusta National golf club on Friday said it would postpone the Masters tournament.

Kemp said in a statement that the declaration would allow resources to be marshaled for treatment and mitigation of the virus.