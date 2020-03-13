Southeast Georgia high school activities suspended as precaution

High schools in Glynn and Ware counties have announced they will follow guidance from the Georgia High Schoool Association that all spring sports activities be suspended until further notice due to public health concerns stemming from coronavirus.

In Glynn County, Brunswick High and Glynn Academy canceled all athletic events and practices indefinitely.

In Ware County, the district suspended not only sports activities but also fine art competitions at both the middle and high schools.

Neither county has made a decision to close schools or cancel after-school activities, plans for prom or graduation.

At a news conference in Atlanta Thursday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp said there will be no statewide mandate for closing schools or daycare facilities, but urged local communities and schools that feel that it is prudent to close as early as Friday and remain closed for two weeks.