Florida governor extending restrictions on nursing home visitation for 30 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that he’s asked the state to extend all existing nursing home and assisted living facility licenses for 90 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t want any distraction from patient care,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he’s asked the director of Emergency Management in Florida to extend the current visiting restrictions for nursing homes for the next 30 days. He said there will be exceptions made for “compassionate visitation,” and that the decision is consistent with guidance by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“This is a virus that does not threaten all segments of our society equally,” DeSantis said. “The folks who are most at risk for this are folks who are elderly, frail or have a serious underlying medical condition.”

The governor said he’s been working with the Department of Health and Human Services to get 61 Floridians who were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship back home. He said the Floridians have been at Dobbins Air Force Reserve Base in Georgia.

“My of these Floridians are elderly. It’s been a difficult situation for them,” DeSantis said. “Our Department of Health is working with HHS to make sure these individuals get home safely. They will be tested they will have to do the selfiisolation. I think it’s much better for everyone that they can be safely brought back and be able to get back to their homes.”

DeSantis said he’s also directed the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend driver’s license renewals for 30 days.

The governor has announced a ramp-up in testing for the new coronavirus in Florida, where 70 people have been infected with the virus.

DeSantis said the state was purchasing kits that allow for testing up to 625,000 people, with 40 percent of them already in hand and 60 percent of them on the way.

So far, people have tested positive for COVID-19 in at least 19 counties in Florida, most of them after traveling internationally or to other affected U.S. states. Three people in Florida have died.