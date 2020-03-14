Mayor Curry, beaches mayors to hold news conference in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown called for a news conference Saturday morning on the coronavirus.
(The news conference will be streamed live in the photo above)
The Neptune Beach mayor will be joined by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser and Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham.
The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
