Health Department announces 25 new coronavirus cases, third Florida resident death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – South Florida residents made up the majority of the 25 new positive coronavirus cases that were reported early Saturday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

Among the new positive cases reported was a 68-year-old female Florida resident who died in California after testing positive for COVID-19. The Orange County woman was tested in California following a trip to Asia. There are now three Florida resident deaths connected to the virus.

A total of 70 Florida residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the latest Health Department numbers.

RELATED | LIST: Cancellations & changes for Jacksonville-area events | LIST: Florida school closures amid COVID-19 pandemic | Special Section: Coronavirus

Of the cases announced, nine were residents of Broward County and six lived in Miami-Dade County. There were also new reported cases for residents from Orange County (2), Osceola County (1), Manatee County (2), and three in Palm Beach County.

A 29-year old male in Volusia County also tested positive for COVID-19. The man is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The Health Department said his case is travel-related and is associated with close contact with a traveler.

A 69-year old male, non-Florida resident visiting from Europe tested positive for COVID-19 in Alachua County. It’s the second positive test there.

Of the 25 cases reported Saturday morning, nine were travel-related, the Health Department said. For 13 of the cases, it was “unclear” if it was a travel-related case.

Some of the newly reported cases included young patients, including a 19-year-old male and a 19-year old female in Broward County. Both had recently traveled to Europe.

The Health Department said there are still 221 test results pending and 365 people being monitored.

Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Florida’s preparations and response to the coronavirus Friday, telling the state to expect the number of positive cases of coronavirus to continue to grow.

DeSantis and state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said the overwhelming majority of the patients in the state are connected to international travel.

Amid the ongoing threat of the new coronavirus, Mayor Lenny Curry on Friday signed a declaration of emergency for Duval County. Earlier in the day, Curry moved to suspend events and gatherings at city facilities in Jacksonville.

The mayor’s decision came just hours after Clay County declared a state of emergency.

A man in Duval County and a man in Clay County were two of the 16 new positive cases that were reported Thursday night by the Florida Department of Health. Curry revealed on Friday that the Duval patient, an 83-year-old man, was living at a senior living facility on the Southside.

There have also been single confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Johns and Nassau counties.