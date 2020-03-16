Jacksonville bans certain businesses from having over 50 people inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry on Monday imposed new limits on the number of people allowed inside certain Jacksonville businesses at any one time, including restaurants and bars, in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Citing new federal guidelines discouraging large-scale public gatherings, the mayor issued an order banning establishments from having more than 50 people inside at once until further notice. He also banned the sale of alcohol between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m. The rules go into effect starting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The new rules apply to buildings that tend to be social settings such as restaurants and bars, as well as those where people have a choice to be there, like movie theaters and retail stores. It does not apply to manufacturing plants and larger businesses where everyone present is an employee.

There are, however, exceptions for businesses like grocery stores.

“I’ve heard and seen lots of frustrations from many parts of the community. I understand the anxieties that many citizens are feeling, but I want the people of Jacksonville to understand this is not an overreaction," Curry said at a City Hall news conference. “These are important actions advised by medical professionals throughout the country to slow the spread of this disease.”

The mayor said everyone needs to do their part as individuals to reduce transmissions of the virus, so that Jacksonville-area hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with surges of patients they aren’t equipped to handle. He anticipates that drive-up testing will be in place at a Jacksonville site by the end of the week.

To clarify new limits stated earlier at the press conference with Mayor @lennycurry; The City of Jacksonville is limiting the crowd capacity of recreational and social gatherings to 50 people are focusing on unnecessary social contact. (1) — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) March 16, 2020

The order comes a day after Curry hinted in a series of social media posts that he might take official action to mandate “social distancing,” the widely recommended practice of avoiding close contact with others, if people did not take steps to do so on their own.

“If folks don’t act accordingly, I will mandate social distancing,” the mayor tweeted Sunday.

It also comes on the heels of new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which called for the cancellation of events involving 50 or more people for at least the next eight weeks.

The mayor has been an outspoken advocate for social distancing as new cases of coronavirus have cropped up in recent days in Florida, including in Jacksonville, which is now home to four confirmed cases. One is an 83-year-old man, while three others are men of unspecified ages.

On Friday, Curry canceled all upcoming events scheduled at city-owned venues — from TIAA Bank Field to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to the Times-Union Center for Performing Arts — in a bid to reduce the number of places where crowds gather and the virus could spread.