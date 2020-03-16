JTA changing bus schedules starting Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will shift bus routes to a modified schedule starting on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through March 31, JTA weekday bus routes will run on a modified schedule. Schedules will remain unchanged on Saturdays and Sundays and the modified weekday schedule will match JTA’s ‘Saturday Schedules.’

“The safety, health and security of our customers, employees and our community is our top priority, therefore, the JTA is taking steps to mitigate potential exposure of the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” JTA wrote in a statement.

JTA will continue to run some of its shuttle routes, which primarily serve economic development centers and key areas: -Route 80, the NAS Shuttle-Route 84, the Philips/Grand Bay Shuttle-Route 86, the Northside ShuttleRoutes 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33, 50, 51, 53, 81, 82, 85 and The First Coast Flyer Blue Line, Green Line and Red Line will continue to operate Monday – Saturday. Express Routes 200, 201, 202 and 205 will also continue to operate.

No service changes are planned for ReadiRide and Door-To-Store services, Connexion and Connexion Plus Paratransit services, the St. Johns River Ferry or the Nassau Express Select. The Skyway will remain closed. Customers are being asked to stay in their vehicles when using the St. Johns River Ferry.

Schedules changes can be found a Jtafla.com and at JTA stations.

Daily cleaning and disinfecting of JTA vehicles and stations will continue and could be increased as needed.

“We expect these changes to stay in place through March 31, 2020, at which time we will revalue, modify or update our plans,” JTA said.

Customers should continue to follow the guidelines established by the CDC and follow updates from the City of Jacksonville’s EOC. Those guidelines can be found at CDC.gov.