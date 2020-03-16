Julington Creek Elementary class wins reading contest

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, News4Jax announced the third winner of our reading awareness month contest!

We asked local students to send us a video telling us why they love to read.

Ms. Danielle Trubey’s first grade class at Julington Creek Elementary won with a unique video explaining why reading is so important.

News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson visited the school to surprise the students.

The class will receive a pizza party for their love of reading! Ms. Trubey also received a $100 gift certificate from our business partner Douglas Law Firm.

We’ll announce the next classroom to win our reading awareness contest on Monday.