Julington Creek Elementary class wins reading contest
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, News4Jax announced the third winner of our reading awareness month contest!
We asked local students to send us a video telling us why they love to read.
Ms. Danielle Trubey’s first grade class at Julington Creek Elementary won with a unique video explaining why reading is so important.
News4Jax anchor Melanie Lawson visited the school to surprise the students.
The class will receive a pizza party for their love of reading! Ms. Trubey also received a $100 gift certificate from our business partner Douglas Law Firm.
We’ll announce the next classroom to win our reading awareness contest on Monday.
