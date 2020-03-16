‘See you real soon’: Walt Disney World is a ghost town
SKY 6 shows empty parks in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Magic Kingdom is said to be the “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” but right now, that’s not how it appears.
WKMG, a New4Jax sister station, flew SKY 6 over the parks in Orlando on Monday.
It looked like a ghost town.
Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland announced last week that all of its respective parks will be closed, starting Monday, through the end of the month.
The decision marks the longest closures ever for the theme parks, which have previously shut down for hurricanes and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
DISNEY GHOST TOWN
AERIALS OVER DISNEY: Here's a look at Disney World, which is a ghost town. Theme parks are closed through March due to the coronavirus.
