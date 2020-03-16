‘See you real soon’: Walt Disney World is a ghost town

ORLANDO, Fla. – Magic Kingdom is said to be the “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” but right now, that’s not how it appears.

WKMG, a New4Jax sister station, flew SKY 6 over the parks in Orlando on Monday.

It looked like a ghost town.

Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland announced last week that all of its respective parks will be closed, starting Monday, through the end of the month.

The decision marks the longest closures ever for the theme parks, which have previously shut down for hurricanes and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.