Local gyms join movement, close during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local gyms became the latest wave of businesses to announce closures as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise and preventative government measures are put in place.

Orange Theory Fitness sent an email to members Monday letting them know that all corporate-owned studios would close at the end of the business day. Many independent locations have already closed. The goal, the email said, was to reopen March 31.

LA Fitness also shut down locations. A sign at one Jacksonville location said it decided to shut down Monday and has plans to remain closed until at least April 1. Gold’s Gym locations nationwide also shut down through March.

Starting at 5 p.m. Monday night, all YMCA facilities closed for at least two weeks “to adhere to new information from the CDC and local government leaders, as well as guidance from key leadership on the Y’s Metro Board.”

In a Facebook post, Bailey’s Health and Fitness said it will remain open for now, but plans to limit hours and cancel group fitness classes. Club hours were adjusted to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. with the exception of Atlantic Blvd & Deerwood locations which will remain normal hours and 24/7 access is still available for those with the amenity.

Bailey’s said it also plans to adhere to Mayor Lenny Curry’s 50-person capacity mandate announced Monday.

“We know that staying fit and active is our best way to build a strong immune system and stay healthy,” the post from Bailey’s read.