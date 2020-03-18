328 & counting: Florida’s coronavirus cases include 14 Jacksonville patients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of coronavirus patients in Northeast Florida has risen to 29, including the region’s first death, as the statewide total nears 330 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday evening, the Florida Department of Health updated its interactive database to show that public health officials are tracking 328 positive cases among 299 Floridians and 29 non-residents.

Of the 2,800 tests administered so far through a combination of state-run and private laboratories, 1,332 have tested negative for COVID-19 while results for another 1,140 tests are still outstanding.

The total represents a 112-case increase over Tuesday when the agency reported 216 patients, but more cases were expected as the state expanded its testing capability.

Eight people have died statewide from the virus, the latest person being a Clay County patient whose death was reported Wednesday afternoon.

There are now 14 positive cases in Duval County, seven cases in Alachua County, four each in Clay and St. Johns counties and one in Nassau County. (A Charlton County resident diagnosed with the disease is being treated in Camden County just across the Florida-Georgia border.)

In Duval County, the cases are comprised of 12 men and two women, all of them ages 22 to 91. One case is travel related, according to the health department, while four others are linked to contact with known patients. Six cases are among people with no travel history or contact with existing cases.

All seven of Alachua County’s cases — three men and four women, ages 21 to 69 — are believed to be related to their travel history.

The health department reports that Clay County’s patients are two men and two women, ages 55 to 70, all of whom came into contact with known cases of the virus. One of those patients has since died.

In St. Johns County, the patients are two men and two women, ages 49 to 64, including a non-resident. Three of those cases are classified as travel-related and the fourth had contact with a known patient.

The lone patient in Nassau County is a travel-related case involving a man whose age was not listed.