Clay County patient dies of COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A person in Clay County has died from the COVID-19 virus, according to Ascension St. Vincent’s.

The patient was one of four in Clay County who tested positive for coronavirus, according to numbers from the state health department.

Clay County’s patients are two men and two women, ages 55 to 70, all of whom came into contact with known cases of the virus, according to the health department.

The hospital, which is in Middleburg, did not indicate the gender or age of the patient who died, but released the following statement:

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the loss of a patient due to COVID-19. Out of respect for the privacy of our patients, we cannot share further information. Our hearts and prayers are with the family of this patient and all the families and loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and across the world. Our infection control specialists continue to work closely with the Florida Department of Health and diligently explore and prepare avenues to detect, protect and respond, in accordance with the most current CDC recommendations and guidelines. Kyle Sieg, Ascension St. Vincent's spokesman

The number of coronavirus patients in Northeast Florida rose to 28 by Wednesday morning as the statewide total eclipsed 300 confirmed cases.

On Wednesday morning, the Florida Department of Health updated its interactive database to show that public health officials are tracking 314 positive cases, including 289 Floridians and 25 non-residents.

Of the 2,493 tests administered through the state and private laboratories, 314 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,225 have tested negative. Results for 954 tests are still outstanding.

The total represents a 98-case increase over Tuesday when the agency reported 216 patients. The number of deaths has held steady at seven, the latest being a 77-year-old Broward County man.

There are now 13 positive cases in Duval County, seven cases in Alachua County, four each in Clay and St. Johns counties and one in Nassau County. (A Charlton County resident diagnosed with the disease is being treated in Camden County just across the Florida-Georgia border.)

In Duval County, the cases are comprised of 11 men and two women, all of them ages 22 to 91. One of those cases is travel related, according to the health department, while four are linked to contact with known patients. Six cases are among people with no travel history or contact with existing cases.

On Tuesday, a Jacksonville assisted-living facility reported that four of its residents have tested positive.

All seven of Alachua County’s cases — three men and four women, ages 21 to 69 — are believed to be related to their travel history.

In St. Johns County, the patients are two men and two women, ages 49 to 64, including a non-resident. Three of those cases are classified as travel-related and the fourth had contact with a known patient.

The lone patient in Nassau County is a travel-related case involving a man whose age was not listed.