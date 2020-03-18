Former Baker County teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

MACCLENNY, Fla. – A former private school teacher in Macclenny was arrested last week and accused of engaging in a romantic relationship with a 14-year-old student.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, former United Christian Church and Academy teacher Michael Paul Rhoden was charged with a second-degree felony after he was accused of soliciting and engaging in lewd and sexual conduct with his former student.

Based on interviews and cyber forensics, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office said they were able to determine that Rhoden, 32, had been engaging in a romantic relationship over the course of several months with one of his female students at the school.

According to students, Rhoden would even go so far as to inappropriately touch and kiss the victim in the middle of class, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives looked at social media accounts and text messages that showed Rhoden told the victim he was in love with her and the two would send explicit videos to one another.

Rhoden is being held at the Baker County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.