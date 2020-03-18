Nassau County School District making plans for distance learning

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement Tuesday, March 17, by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that students will not return to campus until at least April 15 due to concerns surrounding the new coronavirus, the Nassau County School District is making plans for distance learning.

With Nassau County’s spring break ending Friday, March 20, enrichment lessons will be available beginning Wednesday, March 25, and learning packets and online lessons will be available the following week.

For families who do not have access to technology at home, devices will be available for check out at Southside Elementary, Emma Love Hardee, Yulee Primary, Yulee Elementary, Yulee Middle and Wildlight Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 26. Devices will also be available for check out at Bryceville Elementary, Callahan Elementary, Callahan Intermediate, Callahan Middle, Hilliard Elementary and Hilliard Middle-Senior High from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 27.

Starting Monday, March 23, parents can contact their child’s school for additional information and questions.

Meals will be available beginning Monday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Southside Elementary, Yulee Middle, Callahan Elementary and Hilliard Middle-Senior High.

The school district said teachers will be returning to work on March 30. Upon their return, they will be contacting their students and parents to share information regarding the district’s plan for instruction, which will include a blended learning model of both online and paper-based instruction.

The school district asks students and parents to monitor its Facebook page and website for the latest information and updates.