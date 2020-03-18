Nassau County enacts state of emergency over COVID-19

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday enacted a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, activating the emergency operation center.

County Manager Mike Mullin said besides that, they are following the directives of the governor, including capping restaurants at 50% capacity, and closing bars and nightclubs for 30 days as March 17.

People going to the county’s public beaches are asked to make sure they are not in groups larger than 10 people and to practice social distancing.

According to the county, other private businesses may remain open as they see fit. Hotels and resorts are still operating, but they have taken a big hit.

Arcades are still running because they are not restaurants or bars. The county cannot regulate them because there are no state regulations. Adult arcades in Nassau County were also supposed to shut down at the end of the month, however, two have filed a request for an injunction in federal court.

Businesses have been asked to complete the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity impact survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/. Those experiencing negative economic effects during the coronavirus pandemic may use the form on www.FloridaDisasterLoan.org to apply for a short-term, interest-free Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan between March 17 and May 8.

Nassau P3 (public-private partnership) has compiled information about local resources and social services available to residents during the pandemic response. Updates are posted on its Facebook page.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9 declared a state of emergency to free up resources and relax restrictions to help the state battle COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nassau County. The county said that the patient remains in isolation and all close contacts with that person were instructed on quarantine procedures. Any Nassau County residents who believe they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus should call the Department of Health in Nassau County at 904-875-6100 for guidance.

The state Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 to answer general questions regarding the coronavirus at 866-779-6121 or by email at COVID-19@FLHealth.gov. Click here to view the Florida COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

The Emergency Operations Center posts information regularly on the NassauEM Facebook Page and on www.NassauFL-EM.com. Anyone with any questions is asked to call the EOC’s information line at 904-548-0900 or message the EOC staff through the NassauEM Facebook page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and resources for the public coronavirus.gov.

Nassau County operations

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is responding to calls for service as normal. The Sheriff’s Office fingerprinting services have been canceled until further notice.

Visitors are not allowed in fire stations through April 6. Paramedics will meet residents needing medical assistance at station doors. Call 911 for all public safety and medical emergencies.

The Clerk of the Court will not be performing marriage ceremonies at either courthouse until further notice.

The Nassau County jail is being sanitized multiple times per day. All programs, church services and visitation have been suspended. Attorneys and counselors will have access to inmates through glass-shielded rooms, and medical care will continue as normal. A judge ordered weekend inmates postponed until May 22.

The property appraiser’s office is closed to the public but services are available via phone and email.

State parks in Nassau County are open for day-use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all organized events, pavilion rentals, and camping reservations are canceled for the next 60 days.

Okefenoke REMC has closed its lobby to the public and is encouraging the use of its website portal, app or drive-thru to make payments.

Cancellations & changes for Nassau County events

Wildlight’s FLOCO Festival and 5K are being rescheduled for fall.

The NC-ARES Amateur Radio General License Course is postponed until April 6.

The Ocean Highway and Port Authority March meeting is canceled.

Fernandina Beach

The city of Fernandina Beach has canceled all board and commission meetings and all parks and recreation-sponsored child care services, pool facilities and athletic league events.

City parks, beaches and government offices remain open, but people are encouraged to practice social distancing.

City employees are being screened for illness through questionnaires and temperature checks, and have been advised to clean and disinfect workspaces, equipment and doorknobs daily.

Cancellations & changes for events in Fernandina Beach & Amelia Island