Putnam County school district seeks parents’ input on distance learning

PALATKA, Fla. – With students not returning to campus until mid-April, the Putnam County School District is rolling out a distance learning plan for them once spring break ends.

In a statement released Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency said school will resume on March 30 through an “online and home learning” environment that will give students the opportunity to finish their current grade level on schedule.

“This means students will not be on our school campuses but will be provided a structured learning environment from home,” Surrency said. “This will look and feel different but we want to get back to learning and a sense of normalcy.”

Surrency said the district’s leadership continues to discuss these changes, and next week administrators will convene to finalize their instruction plans for returning students.

He said the school district will be sending out a survey to parents in an effort to find out what the instructional needs are for individual students to adapt to the new way of doing things.

In the same statement, the superintendent assured district employees that plans are in the works for when they return to work on campus.

He encouraged parents and employees with questions and concerns to call the school district instead of visiting the district office in person. The district’s phone line is 386-329-0538.

“I ask for your patience and understanding during this time as we venture into uncharted territory,” Surrency said.