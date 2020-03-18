Strangers stepping in to help one another during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ve seen it before during Hurricanes and times of uncertainty -- communities stepping up to help each other. Dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak is no different.

Strangers are offering to pick up groceries or medicine for the most vulnerable groups of people during the epidemic. The power of social media is heping.

It one case, it started with a tweet from Hampton Ray that reads:

If you are +60 or you are immunosuppressed, I would be happy to pickup groceries for you in Jacksonville, Fl. We can discuss how to deliver them to you safely and precautions etc.



Please message me directly if I can help! #iloveJax #Jacksonville — Hampton C. Ray (@hampton_ray) March 13, 2020

“I posted it on the 13th,” Ray said.

Within 24 hours, Ray said he got a response from a woman in Seattle. She said she was concerned about her 80-year-old grandparents, saying:

“They are stubborn and don’t want to ask for help. I live in Seattle, and it is bad here, and I know it is likely headed their way."

The two got in touch, and Ray offered his assistance.

“It was just a loaf of bread and some water, just some basic items and it really didn’t take much,” Ray said. "She offered to Venmo me, and I was like, it’s a couple bucks. It’s the least I can do.”

Websites like Nextdoor and local Facebook groups are just some of the ways people can post if they need help.