Gov. Brian Kemp to address COVID-19 in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to hold a news conference on the coronavirus in Georgia at 4:30 p.m.

(When the governor speaks, click the photo above to hear is comments live)

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 287 reported cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The first two cases in Glynn County were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in Southeast Georgia to three. Those two patients were said to be recovering at home while epidemiologists investigate the source of their infections.