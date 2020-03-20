FHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Beach Boulevard, just east of Interstate 295, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beach and Huffman Boulevards, in front of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus. Troopers said the person who was hit died at the scene.

Duval County Fatal: Beach Blvd. @ Huffman Blvd. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Pedestrian pronounced deceased on scene. Westbound lanes blocked.

According to News4Jax records, this is the second deadly pedestrian crash at that intersection in less than a month. At the end of February, a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.