Gov. DeSantis bans all on-site dining in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In an executive order released Friday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that all restaurants and food establishments in Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption, effective immediately. Their kitchens can remain open for delivery and take-out services.

This supersedes DeSantis order earlier this week limited businesses open to the be limited to 50% of legal capacity. On Tuesday, DeSantis also ordered all bars and nightclubs to closed.

The new order also lifts a ban on delivery or take-out sales of alcohol for food establishments, as long as the buyer has identification of legal age.

READ: Executive Order No. 20-71

The new executive order also orders all gyms and fitness centers to close, although many of those have voluntarily closed.

DeSantis’ order directs the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to enforce the limitations.

It also asks vendors to make and keep records of all events canceled in response to COVID-19 in order to make a claim for a small business loan.

“I am committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees as they pursue creative business practices that ensure safely serv(ing) customers during this temporary period of social distancing," DeSantis wrote in his order.