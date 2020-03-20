Woman’s body found after shooting reported on Portsmouth Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A young woman was found dead Thursday night in Jacksonville’s Sherwood Forest Neighborhood, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said police were sent to investigate a report of someone being shot on Portsmouth Avenue at about 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a woman between the ages of 16-20.

A man between the ages of 18-20 was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said the victims were in their vehicle when a gray car stopped in front of them. They said two men got out and started shooting.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and video surveillance in the area. They asked anyone who lives in the area to review their security camera video from 6:45-7:15 pm to see if they see a gray vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers.