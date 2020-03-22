Drive-thru testing at TIAA Bank Field now open to all ages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federally-sponsored drive-thru testing site in Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field is now open to all ages, Mayor Lenny Curry announced Sunday afternoon.

The mayor said the other criteria remain the same. Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at the Lot J site must have a temperature of at least 99.6 degrees and have respiratory issues.

My team has been working our Federal partners on expanding those eligible for testing at lot J. The age restriction will be removed. All ages can be tested. The other criteria remain the same. You must have temperature of at least 99.6 and have respiratory issues. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) March 22, 2020

It’s the third drive-thru testing site to open in Jacksonville this week but the only one that doesn’t require prequalifying with a doctor’s note.

The city of said 288 people were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, the first day of a federally-sponsored drive-thru testing site in Lot J.

With 374 test samples from the site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, Curry said, more than 650 tests were conducted in two days at city-affiliated sites, with more at the private drive-thru testing going on at Ascension St. Vincent’s. At both the convention center and St. Vincent’s sites, the driver must show a physician’s order.

Lot J testing started today. As of 4:19 pm 322 people were screened and 276 met testing criteria & were tested. Total test samples from Prime Osborn are 374 people. That is 650 people tested over the last 2 days. https://t.co/9gY4z8z0W1 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) March 21, 2020

First responders and health care workers who have had direct contact with patients will be tested regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms. Curry said test results will be given in three to seven days, and he said to anticipate long lines.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority had cooling buses staged for medical personnel who were at Lot J.

With testing for #COVID19 beginning at @TIAABankField Parking lot J, we have cooling buses staged for the medical professionals who are doing this important work.



Thank you for dedicating your time and helping our community #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/nbPonFJxEn — JTAFLA (@JTAFLA) March 21, 2020

Public restrooms are not available at the site. A maximum of four people are allowed in a vehicle, and passengers who wish to be tested must be next to an operating window. Any additional passengers who wish to be tested must get back in line or return the following day.

American sign language and Spanish language interpreters will be on site.

