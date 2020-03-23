Mayor: No curfew, but stronger executive order in the works; hospitals have enough beds for now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is working to strengthen his executive order in an effort to increase the number of people working from home and further limit interactions as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Curry said during a remote press conference Monday afternoon that the new order would require employees to work from home if possible and if employees must be in the office, they would be required to be at least six feet away from other employees.

“I continue to hear about businesses and employees taking unnecessary risks,” he said. “These irresponsible actions put people and families in our city at risk.”

Curry announced Friday that Duval County’s beaches will be closed until further notice. The same day, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all restaurants in Florida to shift to takeout and delivery service only and close their dining rooms to patrons. Duval County agencies, businesses and city-owned utility JEA are also making changes to promote social distancing and help halt the spread of the COVID-19.

Curry said Monday there have been talks about a potential curfew in the city, but said the city could face challenges enforcing it because of the strain the pandemic has already put on law enforcement officers.

“Right now, we’re not setting a curfew but are asking you to do the right thing,” Curry said. “If you’re still having to go to work when you come home from work, stay in your home unless it’s essential. If you don’t do this, and we don’t flatten the curve.”

As of Monday afternoon, there were also no plans for a stay-at-home order from Gov. Ron DeSantis like those that have been put in place in other states.

Field hospital coming to Duval

Curry said he has been working with state officials to bring an emergency regional field hospital to Jacksonville.

“Equipment will be staged here and locations of hospitals will be determined as necessary,” Curry said. “At this time, this is a preparation and only a preparation. Our hospitals currently have the capacity. They’re in good shape."

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Cheif Keith Powers said once up and running, the field hospital will have the capacity to handle about 250 critical ICU patients and will be expandable.

“Currently, we’re just staging it here in town, and right now our hospitals are not at capacity,” Powers said. “And when that determination is made by the Mayor’s office and those hospital leaders that we need to get it up and running, a decision will be made to do that but until then it’s just going to be equipment being staged here.”

Curry said more information will be shared later.

Chief Steven Woodard with Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division said he’s been working with hospitals to help get them desperately needed supplies, including 3,600 N95 masks, 25,000 surgical masks and 400 packages of hand sanitizer.

“We will be quickly distributing those to the facilities who need them most,” Woodard said. “So, we believe we’re going to be able to keep up with this.”

The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Northeast Florida reached 121 Monday morning as the statewide caseload rose to 1,171.

Fourteen people throughout the state have now died of the disease, including two people in Jacksonville and another in Clay County, according to new data released by the Florida Department of Health.

The latest tally represents an increase of 164 cases over the 1,007 total reported by the health department Sunday evening.

Of the total cases, 121 have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (46), Alachua (37), St. Johns (18), Clay (8), Baker (3), Flagler (3), Columbia (2), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).

Since opening Lot J as a federal coronavirus testing site on Saturday there have been 565 tests conducted as of 1 p.m. on Monday, Curry said. The drive-thru testing site is now open to all ages of patients, but must have a temperature of at least 99.6 degrees and have respiratory issues.