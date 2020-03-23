69ºF

Clay County teacher caravan supports students at home

Students lined up with posters to share the love

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Teachers in Clay County parade through neighborhoods to show support for students home due to the coronavirus.
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A News4Jax viewer sent a heartwarming photo and video of teachers from Shadowlawn Elementary School in Middleburg parading through school zoned neighborhoods to show support for their students while campuses are closed for the coronavirus.

The viewer told News4Jax teachers encouraged families to participate in the event by sending an alert through the school’s app as well as posting information online.

From 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday the car caravan of educators drove past students lined up on their front lawns with posters waving and sharing messages like, “we miss you.”

