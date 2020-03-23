Florida’s COVID-19 cases reach 1,171 including 121 in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Northeast Florida reached 121 Monday morning as the statewide caseload rose to 1,171.

Fourteen people statewide have now died of the disease, including two in Jacksonville and another in Clay County, according to the latest round of data released by the Florida Department of Health.

The latest tally represents a 164-case increase over the 1,007 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported by the health department Sunday evening.

Of the total cases, 121 have been identified in 10 counties across Northeast Florida — Duval (46), Alachua (37), St. Johns (18), Clay (8), Baker (3), Flagler (3), Columbia (2), Putnam (2), Bradford (1) and Nassau (1).

The number of cases in Nassau County decreased by one as officials corrected a previous release indicating the county had two patients.

The location of the latest death wasn’t immediately released.

State health department data show that an overwhelming majority of people — 11,063 of 13,094, or 84 percent — have tested negative for coronavirus. Results for 860 tests are still pending.

County by county

The 46 patients in Duval County include 22 men and 19 women whose ages range from 11 to 91. Two of those patients have died. Four cases are considered travel-related. So far, 427 people have tested negative and results for 42 tests are pending.

In Alachua County, the 37 known cases are comprised of 21 women and 16 men, ages 2 to 75. The state classifies 11 of those cases as travel-related. Data show 547 tests have come back negative and 27 test results are outstanding.

Fourteen of St. Johns County’s cases are men and four cases are women with ages ranging from 22 to 76. At least five cases are linked to travel. While results are pending for 26 tests, 210 people have tested negative for the virus.

Two of Clay County’s eight cases, which include four men and four women ages 53 to 82, are classified as travel-related. One patient has died. Seventy-seven people have tested negative and seven tests are awaiting results.