Girl hit by JFRD fire engine Saturday night dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother and father of a girl hit by a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engine on Saturday evening said the girl has died.

Neighbors in the Oak Hill Park area of Jacksonville Heights captured surveillance video of the elementary-age girl hit by the fire truck as it pulled out of Station 31 on Hillman Drive.

A resident told News4Jax the girl got spooked by a neighbor’s dog and ran out into the street in front of the fire truck.

The neighbor did not want to be identified but said the truck had its lights on but no siren.

“I guess he was coming up and neither one of them seen each other, so I don’t wanna say it was his fault or anything but he tried to swerve but didn’t,” the neighbor said.

JFRD Spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer said he cannot comment on the incident as it was an active Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Jacksonville police have not commented on the accident.