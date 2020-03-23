Satsuma woman dies after Ford Mustang hits tree

A Satsuma woman was killed and two others were hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The wreck happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday near where State Road 100 meets Tram Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang carrying all three people was heading west on SR 100 when the car veered onto the shoulder and collided with a tree.

One of the passengers, 43-year-old Mildred Bastian of Satsuma, died of her injuries. The driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.