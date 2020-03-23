69ºF

Satsuma woman dies after Ford Mustang hits tree

The driver and another passenger also suffered injuries in the crash

Garrett Pelican, Digital executive producer

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

A Satsuma woman was killed and two others were hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

The wreck happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday near where State Road 100 meets Tram Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang carrying all three people was heading west on SR 100 when the car veered onto the shoulder and collided with a tree.

One of the passengers, 43-year-old Mildred Bastian of Satsuma, died of her injuries. The driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries.

No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

