Satsuma woman dies after Ford Mustang hits tree
The driver and another passenger also suffered injuries in the crash
A Satsuma woman was killed and two others were hurt Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.
The wreck happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday near where State Road 100 meets Tram Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report.
Troopers said a Ford Mustang carrying all three people was heading west on SR 100 when the car veered onto the shoulder and collided with a tree.
One of the passengers, 43-year-old Mildred Bastian of Satsuma, died of her injuries. The driver and another passenger suffered serious injuries.
No one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.