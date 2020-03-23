St. Johns County schools offer laptops, hotspots for distance learning

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – As school districts throughout Florida pivot to distance learning, St. Johns County school officials are taking steps to do the same thing.

While essential employees were required to report to work in-person Monday, non-essential staff are getting online training this week while they work from home.

The goal is to have district students and staff ready for online learning on March 30, according to a letter Superintendent Tim Forson sent to parents Monday.

Students have been told to expect communications from their teachers by Wednesday.

NEED A LAPTOP? Fill out this request form by Thursday

To accommodate distance learning, teachers are receiving training from the Department of Education and the district is providing students with laptops and hotspots as needed.

Also on Monday, the school district began distributing breakfasts and lunches to families who need them while everyone adjusts to what is fast becoming the new normal.

The meals are being provided through a drive-thru service at Patriot Oaks Academy as well as more than 25 locations at middle and high schools and apartment complexes.

For students who need a laptop or hotspot, the district has posted a request form on its website and each school’s website. The deadline to submit those forms is on Thursday.

Those who cannot complete the form online are asked to contact their schools for help. Only one form will be accepted per family as supplies are limited.