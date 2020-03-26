Couple stranded in Honduras finally returns home to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After being stranded in Honduras for days due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Jacksonville couple finally made it home Wednesday.

Chris and Theresa Imbach said they were finally able to get a charter flight from Roatan back to the United States. They returned to find balloons and a “welcome home” sign in front of their home.

“Our kids have been wonderful. Our refrigerator is stocked up, so, we’re good to go," Imbach said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to unexpectedly extend their mission trip after flights were continuously cancelled.

Their only way out was through a charter flight that required 100 people to go. They only had 68 Americans sign up for the flight.

“There was about a two hour window where your heart was just right here, thinking, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, are they going to come? are they going to come?” Imbach said.

Despite not having 100 passengers, the plane still came allowing the Imbachs to fly out Tuesday.

“It was a happy moment. The entire plane was cheering, and it was a pretty remarkable time," said Chris Imbach.

The Imbachs said they had many ups and downs, but they never lost faith.

“We just trust the Lord and know that He’s got a bit picture planned and He’s in control,” Chris Imbach said.

The couple will spend the next 14 days in quarantine, but they said it’s worth it knowing they’re home.